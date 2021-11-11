Network Operations Center Coming to Birmingham, Creates 750 Jobs

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Austin, Texas-based Shipshape Solutions Inc. is building a network operations center in Birmingham.

The center will be housed off U.S. 280 near downtown Birmingham. Shipshape will occupy the top floor of the building, which will also feature Shipshape signage.

The company plans to grow to more than 750 employees by 2025.

Shipshape officials said its Birmingham-based network operations center will bring high-tech, high-wage jobs to the region, including “home assistants” who help homeowners nationwide save time, money and energy while taking care of their homes.

“We have been extremely impressed with the level of talent in Alabama and are excited to continue to invest in the community as we expand our business,” said Courtney Sczudlak, director of Home Assistant Operations.

Shipshape uses smart home hardware sensors, data analytics and software to operate a first-of-its-kind, proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations.

In 2020, Shipshape participated in Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, sponsored by Alabama Power, the Alabama Department of Commerce, Altec and PowerSouth. This program laid the foundation for a relationship between the company and Alabama Power.

Following the Techstars program, Shipshape worked closely with the research and development team from Southern Company, Alabama Power’s parent company, as well as Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhoods team, to test and evaluate the Shipshape platform.

“We instantly aligned with Alabama Power in our values and mission. It’s a remarkable company run by good people focused on improving the lives of their customers and the state,” said Alexander Linn, Shipshape founder and CEO.

Recently, Alabama Power, along with other local and national investors, participated in the latest round of fundraising for Shipshape. The strategic investment from Alabama Power further demonstrates its commitment to energy efficiency and providing meaningful benefits to homeowners, local businesses and communities.

“We are thrilled to see the success of Shipshape expand to a new operations center in Birmingham with plans to bring 750 jobs by 2025,” said Tony Smoke, Alabama Power senior vice president of Marketing and Economic Development. “The goal of the Alabama Energy Tech Accelerator is to foster entrepreneurism in energy technology and elevate Birmingham in this space. The exciting growth of Shipshape is putting this goal into motion.”

In addition to the partnership with Alabama Power, Shipshape is demonstrating its commitment to the Birmingham economy with plans to hire locally.

“The startup ecosystem in Birmingham has matured dramatically over the past decade and Shipshape recognizes Alabama as a major opportunity for development,” said Ryan Dalton, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Shipshape.

