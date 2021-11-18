PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS WITH GWEN DERU







TODAY…



**LAUGHING WITH THE LADIES starring WYDE 92.5 FM Ladies first with Eyrika Parker and Andrea Winston presents Laughing with the Ladies. Join Lori “LOLO” Moore, Charity Glidewell, Felicia Ellison, Lauren Lamphere, Ashley the Barber, MZ Nedra, CeCe Pickett – hosted by Jennifer Anthony and Charles Winston at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**ENSLEY’S FOOD TRUCK THURSDAYS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 19th Street in Ensley.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.





FRIDAY…



**PLANT BASED COOKING – HEARTY SIDE DISHES WITH CHEF KIM. Join Chef Kimberly McNair Brock at 11 a.m. CT for an online event on the Alabama Facebook page or AARP Alabama YouTube Channel.

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.





**VOCALIST DEIRDRE GADDIS, 7 p.m. at Perfect Note.



**LAINE HARDY at Iron City.





SATURDAY…



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St.N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!





**SAXOPHONIST JACKIEM JOYNER at Perfect Note Nov. 13. 8 p.m.







SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.





MONDAY…



**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.





TUESDAY…



**DAVID TALLEY on the 1s and 2s at Onyx.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

**BIG BOOGIE LIVE IN CONCERT at Platinum.





***** HAPPY THANKSGIVING DAY!!! *****



NEXT THURSDAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!







**THANKSGIVING DAY SPECIAL – 80’S POP, ROCK SOUL LIVE SHOW featuring JAY LAMBERT AND FRIENDS BAND at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery. Doors Open at 6 p.m., show Starts at 7 p.m. Jay Lambert & Friends deliver the best in live music for all music lovers. You will take a trip down memory lane and remember all those special moments from the past. This is your chance to relax and unwind after Thanksgiving dinner. This ONE NIGHT ONLY will have music from the Doobie Brothers, Michael Jackson and Phil Collins to Whitney Houston, Journey, Shalamar and everything in between.





NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.





NEWS TO USE…



FOR FASHION AND STYLE LOVERS…



**ART FRANKLIN COLLECTION – A PURPLE CARPET LAUNCH is Saturday, 2 p.m. at Tres’ Fine Clothing. Fashion Presentations with Project Runway All Star and Atlanta Fashion Designer EDMOND NEWTON and with SHERRI JACKSON, Mistress of Ceremonies and CBS 42 News Anchor. There will be live jazz performances by SAXOPHONIST MARION MEADOWS and GUITARIST ERIC ESSIX. THIS SATURDAY!!! Tres’ Fine Clothing is located in Cotton’s Building, 400 19th Street Ensley, Birmingham 35218.





FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…



**INAUGURATION OF MAYOR RANDALL WOOD IS TUESDAY AT LINN PARK



The inauguration of Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will take place on Tuesday, November 23rd at Linn Park. Mayor Woodfin was re-elected to a second term as Mayor of Birmingham on August 24, 2021, winning 64.3 percent of all votes. The inauguration pre-ceremony celebration at Linn Park begins at 11 a.m. followed by the official swearing in of Mayor Woodfin at noon. Special guests include Pastor Mike McClure Jr. of The Rock City Church, Pastor Thomas Beavers of New Rising Star Church, singer Yung Vokalz, singer Sharron Collins, poet Karima Moor, Miles College Choir, Putnam Middle School Band and DJ Slim Robb. As part of the celebration, some of Birmingham’s best vendors and food trucks will also be on-site such as Awwshucks, Lemonade Junkeez, 1918 Catering, Jolly Cakes, A Train Station, E&J Concessions, Simone’s Kitchen ATL and Fat Charles BBQ. To register, please visit www.randallwoodfin.com/inauguration. Residents are also invited to join Mayor Woodfin and other city and community leaders for a city-wide celebration taking place later that evening at The Fennec at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but pre-registration is encouraged. Masks are encouraged for all attendees. To register, please visit www.randallwoodfin.com/afterparty.





FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…



**BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE is Wednesday, 1 p.m. Virtual event. Learn how to register as a government vendor/contractor and contracting opportunities is presented by the Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce. Registration is required. For more go to www.alblackcc.org.





FOR EDUCATION LOVERS…



**MILES COLLEGE RECEIVES FUNDS FOR STUDENTS FROM REGIONS FOUNDATION – The Regions Foundation gave a $250,000 grant to Miles College to help cover student tuition needs and pay for scholarship opportunities. The grant will support current students and students who previously attended Miles College in the fall of 2019 or prior years wishing to return, but have unpaid students balances.





FOR ENTERTAINMENT, MUSIC AND DANCE LOVERS…



**THIS SUNDAY – ‘THURSDAY’, a hilarious comedy and parody of the movie ‘Friday’ will be at the Birmingham Museum of Art in the Steiner Auditorium at 5 p.m. The movie is produced, directed and stars On The Set Summer Film Campers and the 2021 Celebrity Mentor CLIFTON POWELL.



**(AFTER TGD) …NEXT SATURDAY – RUMOURS: FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE at Iron City.

**DECEMBER 1 – G HERBO at Iron City.

**DECEMBER 12 – CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY featuring LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER & FRIENDS at Iron City

**DECEMBER 18 – TREY LEWIS at Iron City.

**DECEMBER 19 – THE VEGABONDS at Iron City.





AROUND ALABAMA…



**MONTGOMERY… November 24 – COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY AND FRIENDS OF COMEDY with a Pre-Turkey Day Edition live at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, doors open at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. (201 Tallapoosa Street)



**DOTHAN… November 26 – GARDENS AGLOW at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.





COMING SOON…



**JUNE 22-23 – RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW IN BIRMINGHAM – Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will play a strictly limited engagement at the BJCC Concert Hall from June 22-23. Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you’ve never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.





FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…



NEXT SUNDAY EASY WALK, Meet 1:45 p.m. with Southeastern Outings Easy Walk at Vulcan Trail inside the City Limits of Birmingham – DETAILS: Enjoy an easy walk in the woodlands overlooking Birmingham on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The trail is level, as it is on an old mining railroad right of way just below the crest of Red Mountain. This walk is an ideal activity for those Thanksgiving guests who have been in your house for several days and with whom you are looking for something to do to get them out of the house. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Vulcan Park and Museum Parking Lot where you would normally park to visit the statue and Vulcan Park. Plan to depart from there at 2 p.m. Walk from the big parking lot a short distance down some new stairs to the trail head and then on the trail to Green Springs Highway and back. The formerly unpaved section of the Vulcan Trail has recently been widened and resurfaced. There is no charge to participate in this hike and there is no charge for admission to either Vulcan Park or the trail. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 and older able to walk four miles are welcome. After the walk, there will be an optional dinner at Jim ‘N Nick’s 11th Avenue Grill at Five Points South. Bring a friend or friends. Information and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or 205/631-4680.





FOR ART LOVERS …



AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…



**FORWARD MOVEMENT – Selections from the Collection of Johnny and Allison Howze through December 3. The Closing Reception is December 3, 5-8 p.m. at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa.





AT UAB…



**TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY…‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING’… Theatre UAB at the University of Alabama at Birmingham will present one of William Shakespeare’s most delightful and most often produced comedies, “Much Ado About Nothing,” at 7:30 p.m. today and tomorrow and Saturday at 2 p.m.





**TODAY… ANTHONY TRIONFO AND ALBERT CANO SMIT PERFORM AT UAB – Young Concert Artists Anthony Trionfo, flutist, and Albert Cano Smit, pianist, will perform together in person at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 18. The free performance will be at 7 p.m. To attend the performance, register online. Call 205-975-2787 or visit AlysStephens.org. A free Meet the Artist performance for area schoolchildren will be at 10:30 a.m. this Friday. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion work within the field of classical music, Trionfo has made a purpose of bringing music to all. He is a creator of the Umoja Flute Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing flutists of African descent with the tools needed to succeed and thrive at all levels of music-making. Spanish/Dutch pianist Cano Smit is already becoming an audience favorite for his performances as soloist with orchestra and in recitals around the world.



**Monday, Nov 29 – “Men’s Training, A Special Reading,” a free virtual and in-person event, at 6:30 p.m. in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, presented in conjunction with the UAB Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts and the exhibition “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration.” Theatre’s Call to Action, a Birmingham Southern College course, will present a special reading of “Men’s Training” by Daoud Boone, a playwright who is incarcerated at Limestone Correctional Facility. Register online. FREE



**Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Christmas at the Alys, 7 p.m. in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, Jemison Concert Hall. Featuring UAB choral ensembles and high school choirs from the Greater Birmingham area. Tickets are $8; free for UAB students and senior citizens.



**Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Lunch and Learn, Outside the Lines: AEIVA Coloring Hour, noon, with Alex McClurg. UAB’s Hill Student Center. Presented by ArtPlay, AEIVA and AIM. FREE



**Monday, Dec. 6 – Virtual Mental Health Monday: Mindful Self-Compassion, noon, virtual event via Zoom. Mindful self-compassion is the act of embracing ourselves with care and concern in the middle of our life challenges. This session will offer mindfulness-based art therapy resources for the cultivation of self-care and self-empowerment with speakers Patricia D. Isis, Ph.D., and Christianne Strang, Ph.D. Register online. FREE



**Friday, Dec. 10 – ArtPlay Holiday Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the ArtPlay House, 1006 19th St. South. Enjoy holiday fun for the whole family at the ArtPlay house, with music, story time and visual arts activities. Free and open to the public. FREE



**Saturday, Dec. 11 – Honor Band Festival Performance, 3 p.m. in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, Jemison Concert Hall. A three-day honor band festival featuring more than 400 top middle and high school students from throughout the state of Alabama divided into four concert bands. The festival concludes on Saturday at 3 p.m. with a free concert.



**Thursday, Dec. 16 – Third annual StoryPower, noon, virtual event via Zoom. Members of the UAB Medicine community share uplifting, humorous and heartbreaking stories from their careers in patient care. Free and open to the public; register online. Sponsored by UAB Medicine. FREE





AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…



**INDIGENOUS PEOPLES ART – Head to the BMA this fall for engaging programs that include cultural experts from the Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation, Poarch Creek Indians, Navajo Nation, Muscogee Creek Nation and other tribal nations. More details at www.bma.org.



**VOICES SO TRUE: NEW NATIVE AMERICAN ART from the Clyde Oyster Bequest – This exhibition is at the BMA until January 30, 2022. OT features the work of seven contemporary Native American artists: NORMAN AKERS, SHAN GOSHOM, LARRY MCNEIL, KAY WALKING STICK, WENDY RED STAR, EUGENE TAPAHE and ZOE MARIEH URNESS. They are affiliated with different tribal nations including Crow, Eastern Band Cherokee, Mohawk, Navajo, Osage, Tlingit and more. The exhibition includes photographs, prints, paintings and basketry.



**LOST REALMS OF THE MOUNDBUILDERS OF THE SOUTH AND MIDWEST explores the archaeology and history of the Mississippi Moundbuilders. If you grew up in Alabama, you may be familiar with Moundville, located just south of Tuscaloosa. These ancient builders of North America, aka the Mississippians, were one of our country’s most important Native American Cultures. According to historians, the world they created was equal to that of the Aztec, Maya or Inca. The exhibition features objects from four major Moundbuilder sites: Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma, Moundville in Alabama, Etowah Mounds in Georgia and Cahoka Mounds in East Saint Louis, Illinois. This exhibition runs until February 6, 2022. Next stop Dallas. Curated by Dr. Emily G. Hanna, Senior Curator, Arts of Africa and the Americas and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Birmingham Museum of Art.





DATES TO REMEMBER…



**TODAY… – MY STORY SPEAKER SERIES… at 6 p.m., JCMP will launch the final installment of the My Story Speaker Series with “The History of Law Enforcement, The Experience of Incarceration and the Possibility of Change.” This episode features formerly incarcerated artist Ronald McKeithen, Program Director at the Offender Alumni Association, Dena Dickerson, and Carla Crowder, Executive Director of Alabama Appleseed. It will focus on telling their stories as Jefferson County residents who have differing personal experiences with the criminal justice system. The video will premiere at 6 p.m. on November 18th.



**SATURDAY – AN EVENING IN WONDERLAND WITH TRACI MOTIF Live in Concert at the Concordia Banquet Hall & Dance Club, 7 p.m. hosted by COMEDIAN EUGENE HENRY, JR. featuring the LOCKED BAND SWEET LOU & HARRISON.



**DECEMBER 11 – AN EVENING WITH GLENN JONES at Perfect Note.



**DECEMBER 21 – COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL HONORS C.M. NEWTON – The University of Alabama men’s basketball team will face Colorado State University in a neutral-site game at the newly renovated Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The game will be the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic honoring the outstanding basketball player and coach C.M. Newton. Newton recruited the first Black players at The University of Alabama, coached the first all-Black starting lineup in the Southeastern Conference and hired the first Black coach at his alma mater, The University of Kentucky. Newton was a trailblazer for diversity and inclusion on the court. The C.M. Newton Classic and the game’s partners will contribute to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in honor of C.M. Newton and his strides towards unity. Prior to tip-off, players from both teams will visit the historic galleries at BCRI. BCRI Board of Directors Chair, Isaac Cooper, said that his former AD Martin Newton, son to C. M. Newton continues to live his legacy through his authentic advocacy. Cooper joins Knight Eady and the University of Alabama in honoring his legacy.



MORE NEWS TO USE…



**MILITARY SERVICE ACADEMY DEADLINE FRIDAY – U.S. Rep. Terri A. Sewell (AL-07) is currently accepting Military Service Academy nomination applications for 2021. To be considered for an appointment to a military service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by law and be legally domiciled within the boundaries of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. Students MUST complete a 2021 Nomination application, which can be found on Rep. Sewell’s website. Submissions must be received by the Birmingham office by U.S. mail postmarked no later than Friday, November 19, 2021. Applications should be mailed to: Office of Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell, Two 20th Street North, Suite 1130, Birmingham, AL, 35203, (205.254.1960).



COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

