People, Places and Things

HAPPY THANKSGIVING… from all of us…. To All of YOU!!!!!



TODAY…



**ENSLEY’S FOOD TRUCK THURSDAYS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 19th Street in Ensley.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THANKSGIVING DAY SPECIAL – 80’S POP, ROCK SOUL LIVE SHOW featuring JAY LAMBERT AND FRIENDS BAND at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery. Doors Open at 6 p.m., show Starts at 7 p.m. Jay Lambert & Friends deliver the best in live music for all music lovers. You will take a trip down memory lane and remember all those special moments from the past. This is your chance to relax and unwind after Thanksgiving dinner. This ONE NIGHT ONLY will have music from the Doobie Brothers, Michael Jackson and Phil Collins to Whitney Houston, Journey, Shalamar and everything in between.



FRIDAY…



**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

SATURDAY…



**IRON BOWL WATCH PARTY, 12 p.m. at Sidewalk Film,

**RUMOURS: FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE at Iron City.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.







MONDAY…



**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.





TUESDAY…



**DAVID TALLEY on the 1s and 2s at Onyx.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.







NEXT THURSDAY…



**G HERBO at Iron City.



NEXT FRIDAY…



**HOLIDAY R&B VIBES WITH DOMINIQUE at the Perfect Note.





NEWS TO USE…

FOR EDUCATION LOVERS…

**MILES COLLEGE RECEIVES FUNDS FOR STUDENTS FROM REGIONS FOUNDATION – The Regions Foundation gave a $250,000 grant to Miles College to help cover student tuition needs and pay for scholarship opportunities. The grant will support current students and students who previously attended Miles College in the fall of 2019 or prior years wishing to return, but have unpaid students balances.





FOR ENTERTAINMENT, MUSIC AND DANCE LOVERS…



**DECEMBER 12 – CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY featuring LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER & FRIENDS at Iron City



**DECEMBER 18 – TREY LEWIS at Iron City.



**DECEMBER 19 – THE VEGABONDS at Iron City.





AROUND ALABAMA…



**MONTGOMERY… November 24 – COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY AND FRIENDS OF COMEDY with a Pre-Turkey Day Edition live at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, doors open at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. (201 Tallapoosa Street)



**DOTHAN… November 26 – GARDENS AGLOW at Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.





COMING SOON…



**JUNE 22-23 – RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW IN BIRMINGHAM – Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will play a strictly limited engagement at the BJCC Concert Hall from June 22-23. Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you’ve never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.





FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…



**SUNDAY EASY WALK, Meet 1:45 p.m. with Southeastern Outings Easy Walk at Vulcan Trail inside the City Limits of Birmingham – DETAILS: Enjoy an easy walk in the woodlands overlooking Birmingham on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The trail is level, as it is on an old mining railroad right of way just below the crest of Red Mountain. This walk is an ideal activity for those Thanksgiving guests who have been in your house for several days and with whom you are looking for something to do to get them out of the house. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Vulcan Park and Museum Parking Lot where you would normally park to visit the statue and Vulcan Park. Plan to depart from there at 2 p.m. Walk from the big parking lot a short distance down some new stairs to the trail head and then on the trail to Green Springs Highway and back. The formerly unpaved section of the Vulcan Trail has recently been widened and resurfaced. There is no charge to participate in this hike and there is no charge for admission to either Vulcan Park or the trail. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 and older able to walk four miles are welcome. After the walk, there will be an optional dinner at Jim ‘N Nick’s 11th Avenue Grill at Five Points South. Bring a friend or friends. Information and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or 205/631-4680.





FOR BOOK LOVERS…



**ECHO OF THE UNCONSCIOUS IN PAINTING – A CASE STUDY is written by NAUM G. ITKIN and SUSANNE SCHUENKE. This is a twelve-year study that has made discoveries concerning the dominant role of the unconscious in the creation of images. The authors explore the mysterious land of the unconscious in Susanne’s surrealistic paintings (one specific – Give me Wings) that is analogous to the interpretation of dreams in psychoanalysis. Then it is discovered how personal and universal information is unconsciously coded in the artist’s mind and manifested in artworks that are expressions of her emotional experiences and reflect various biological, psychological, social and spiritual aspects of human existence. Their research has shown how the unconscious influences the perception, behavior and decisions without an awareness, then recognizing the value of providing private data and reveal secrets of the artist’s intimate life for scientific purposes. The artist, Susanne, had not been aware at the time of creation and execution that her unconscious was fully involved in the process and cloaked ‘its voice’ in imagery. In a painting, a ‘voice’ cannot be heard, but can be discerned only by those searching ‘eyes’ equipped with the knowledge of the unconscious. This work is considered to be keystones to a new outlook on the process of creativity and personal iconography.





FOR ART LOVERS …



AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…



**FORWARD MOVEMENT – Selections from the Collection of Johnny and Allison Howze through December 3. The Closing Reception is December 3, 5-8 p.m. at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa.





AT UAB…



**Monday, Nov 29 – “Men’s Training, A Special Reading,” a free virtual and in-person event, at 6:30 p.m. in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, presented in conjunction with the UAB Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts and the exhibition “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration.” Theatre’s Call to Action, a Birmingham Southern College course, will present a special reading of “Men’s Training” by Daoud Boone, a playwright who is incarcerated at Limestone Correctional Facility. Register online. FREE



**Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Christmas at the Alys, 7 p.m. in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, Jemison Concert Hall. Featuring UAB choral ensembles and high school choirs from the Greater Birmingham area. Tickets are $8; free for UAB students and senior citizens.



**Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Lunch and Learn, Outside the Lines: AEIVA Coloring Hour, noon, with Alex McClurg. UAB’s Hill Student Center. Presented by ArtPlay, AEIVA and AIM. FREE



**Monday, Dec. 6 – Virtual Mental Health Monday: Mindful Self-Compassion, noon, virtual event via Zoom. Mindful self-compassion is the act of embracing ourselves with care and concern in the middle of our life challenges. This session will offer mindfulness-based art therapy resources for the cultivation of self-care and self-empowerment with speakers Patricia D. Isis, Ph.D., and Christianne Strang, Ph.D. Register online. FREE



**Friday, Dec. 10 – ArtPlay Holiday Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the ArtPlay House, 1006 19th St. South. Enjoy holiday fun for the whole family at the ArtPlay house, with music, story time and visual arts activities. Free and open to the public.



**Saturday, Dec. 11 – Honor Band Festival Performance, 3 p.m. in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, Jemison Concert Hall. A three-day honor band festival featuring more than 400 top middle and high school students from throughout the state of Alabama divided into four concert bands. The festival concludes on Saturday at 3 p.m. with a free concert.



**Thursday, Dec. 16 – Third annual StoryPower, noon, virtual event via Zoom. Members of the UAB Medicine community share uplifting, humorous and heartbreaking stories from their careers in patient care. Free and open to the public; register online. Sponsored by UAB Medicine.





AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…



**VOICES SO TRUE: NEW NATIVE AMERICAN ART from the Clyde Oyster Bequest – This exhibition is at the BMA until January 30, 2022. OT features the work of seven contemporary Native American artists: NORMAN AKERS, SHAN GOSHOM, LARRY MCNEIL, KAY WALKING STICK, WENDY RED STAR, EUGENE TAPAHE and ZOE MARIEH URNESS. They are affiliated with different tribal nations including Crow, Eastern Band Cherokee, Mohawk, Navajo, Osage, Tlingit and more. The exhibition includes photographs, prints, paintings and basketry.



**LOST REALMS OF THE MOUNDBUILDERS OF THE SOUTH AND MIDWEST explores the archaeology and history of the Mississippi Moundbuilders. If you grew up in Alabama, you may be familiar with Moundville, located just south of Tuscaloosa. These ancient builders of North America, aka the Mississippians, were one of our country’s most important Native American Cultures. According to historians, the world they created was equal to that of the Aztec, Maya or Inca. The exhibition features objects from four major Moundbuilder sites: Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma, Moundville in Alabama, Etowah Mounds in Georgia and Cahoka Mounds in East Saint Louis, Illinois. This exhibition runs until February 6, 2022. Next stop Dallas. Curated by Dr. Emily G. Hanna, Senior Curator, Arts of Africa and the Americas and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Birmingham Museum of Art.





DATES TO REMEMBER…



**DECEMBER 11 – AN EVENING WITH GLENN JONES at Perfect Note.



**DECEMBER 21 – COLLEGIATE BASKETBALL HONORS C.M. NEWTON – The University of Alabama men’s basketball team will face Colorado State University in a neutral-site game at the newly renovated Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The game will be the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic honoring the outstanding basketball player and coach C.M. Newton. Newton recruited the first Black players at The University of Alabama, coached the first all-Black starting lineup in the Southeastern Conference and hired the first Black coach at his alma mater, The University of Kentucky. Newton was a trailblazer for diversity and inclusion on the court. The C.M. Newton Classic and the game’s partners will contribute to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in honor of C.M. Newton and his strides towards unity. Prior to tip-off, players from both teams will visit the historic galleries at BCRI. BCRI Board of Directors Chair, Isaac Cooper, said that his former AD Martin Newton, son to C. M. Newton continues to live his legacy through his authentic advocacy. Cooper joins Knight Eady and the University of Alabama in honoring his legacy.





COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.