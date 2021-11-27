School Board Approves $8.7M bid; New Stadium Nears at Woodlawn HS

Birmingham Times

The Birmingham Board of Education this week unanimously approved a bid of $8.7 million with Argo Building Company for a new stadium and field house at Woodlawn High School. Work on the project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said the new stadium will have a huge impact on Woodlawn High School and the community it serves.

“Woodlawn has a rich history of excellence in academics and athletics,” said Sullivan, a Woodlawn alumnus. “We are pleased to have the support of the Board of Education on this project.”

The previous school board broke ground on the Woodlawn stadium project this summer. The acceptance of the bid by the current board on Tuesday is the culmination of the process that will clear the way for construction.

The construction will also mean Woodlawn will get its first true stadium. Currently, the team travels to Lawson Field for home games

The stadium, which will be built on the site of the northeast Birmingham school’s current practice field, will accommodate 2,800 fans and will include a synthetic turf field. Construction will also include stadium lighting and sound system.

