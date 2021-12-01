Amade-Bust: Mozart Chocolate Maker Goes Bankrupt

By Joseph Golder

A business that makes popular chocolate confections named after Mozart has gone sour.





Salzburg Schokolade, the manufacturer of Mozartkugel, has filed for bankruptcy.

The maker of the popular candy, described by retailer Mirabell as “a marzipan center, surrounded by layers of dark and light praline cream, coated in finest rich dark chocolate,” cites losses dating back five years.

The company has liabilities of around 27.29 million euros, ($30.9 million) at the liquidation value, of which unsecured are around 17.69 million euros ($20 million), the filing states, and assets of around 23.35 million euros ($26.4 million), of which free assets are around 13.75 million euros ($15.5 million), according to the filing.

There are around 614 creditors, the press release states, and around 140 affected employees.

“The causes of insolvency are primarily due to the loss of a major order in 2016 and a significant decline in sales due to the corona pandemic in 2020. The forecast for the continued existence of the company is initially negative,” a press release on the bankruptcy filing states.

“The debtor’s company dates back to 1897 and is a traditional confectionery manufacturer with a wide range of confectionery products. It is particularly known for the famous ‘Real Salzburg Mozart Ball by Mirabell,’ which is produced exclusively for Mondelez,” the bankruptcy filing states.

“In addition to fine praline specialties, the product range also includes the Austrian confectionery icon Bobby Riegel. Other well-known brands are: Salzburg Confiserie, Maria Theresia Taler, Schokotaler.com (webshop), Nordpol special products for bakers.

“By contrast, the debtor’s wholly owned subsidiary, Salzburg Schokolade CZ sro, located in the Czech Republic / Plana, has not yet been affected by the bankruptcy in question,” according to the press release.

Mozartkugel manufacturer Salzburg Schokolade, based in Salzburg, Austria, cites losses dating to 2016. (Furst Mozartkugeln/Zenger)

Though Mozartkugeln are made by many companies, in different forms, the company that is filling for bankruptcy is the only one legally allowed to sell them under the Mozart name, which is copyrighted.

The chocolates, made by confectioners such as Salzburg Schokolade in Salzburg, Austria, are popular with tourists and are widely available in shops in Vienna and at the country’s airports.

The liquidation lawyer is named as Johannes Hirtzberger, appointed in Salzburg. “The articles of the reporting day were set on Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the LG Salzburg, and the articles of the examination day on Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.,” the press release states.

The restructuring of the debtor company will have to be examined separately, the filing states.

The company was founded in Salzburg in 1897 under the name Rajsigl-Suesswarenfabrik. It moved to Groedig in 1956.

Edited by Judith Isacoff and Kristen Butler