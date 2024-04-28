Magic City Sips Returns to Celebrate Birmingham’s Thriving Hospitality Community

City of Birmingham

The City of Birmingham’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity will once again host its city-wide happy hour event series, Magic City Sips. The aim of this initiative is to highlight Birmingham’s thriving hospitality industry by encouraging residents and visitors to support area restaurants and bars throughout the summer months. Sips officially kicks off May 29 and will run every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. through August 28.

The series launched last summer on the heels of the pandemic as a targeted strategy to intentionally drive middle-of-the-week traffic to businesses throughout the city. The response was tremendous and IEO set out to host it again.

Local bar and restaurant owners are invited to become a part of the Sips movement and host their own exclusive happy hours to showcase their unique offerings. The goal of the series is to help these businesses engage with the community and attract a wider audience. Sips is open to all bars and restaurants throughout the city, but registration is required.

Participating bars and restaurants will host their own happy hours, highlighting Sips-specific drink and food specials. The summer will conclude with a “Sippy Cup Award,” which will be offered to the best establishment based on customer votes in categories such as “Best Cocktail,” “Best Happy Hour Appetizer,” and “Best Vibe.”