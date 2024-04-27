Birmingham’s Wenonah High School Wins State Cosmetology Competition for 3rd Straight Year

Birmingham City Schools, SkillsUSA

Birmingham’s Wenonah High School last week won its third straight Cosmetology SkillsUSA Contest in Mobile, Alabama and will represent the state in June at the National SkillsUSA conference in Atlanta.

The team is made up of Shuntasia Williams (school’s Valedictorian) LuKeiyah Johnson (senior) Marietta Barnes (junior), Kaitlyn Amison (junior), Zahvia Ward (junior), Erica Holt (junior) and Jacqueline Watson (sophomore). SkillsUSA Advisor: Lila Watts-Williams. The school has finished first in Alabama for three consecutive years.

SkillsUSA’s National Leadership & Skills Conference is the showcase for the best career and technical education students in the nation and features state champions from across the nation who compete head-to-head for bronze, silver and gold medals in over 100 trade, technical and leadership competitions.

During the SkillsUSA Championships — held in conjunction with the NLSC — over 5,100 state champions from across the nation compete in 108 different trade, technical and leadership career competitions. These career competitions begin locally and continue to the regional, district, state and eventually the national level at the SkillsUSA Championships. More than 10,000 competitive events are held each year leading up to the national competition. An estimated 240,000 members compete each year on some level (local, district, regional, state, national).