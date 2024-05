The Birmingham Times

UniverSoul Circus is celebrating 30 years with a special presentation through May 12 at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Atlanta-based circus features acts from Ethiopia, the Dominican Republic, and Mongolia and a never-before-seen 18-person flying trapeze act from China.

