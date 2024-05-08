Girls on the Run Participants from Birmingham Area Complete Annual 5K

Special to The Times, Girls on the Run

Teams from all across Jefferson County recently participated in the annual Girls on the Run Birmingham 5K Tutu Run, held this year at Homewood’s Patriot Park.

Girls on the Run inspires participants of all abilities to recognize their individual strengths while building a sense of connection in a team setting. Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons that blend physical activity with life skill development to enable participants to adapt to whatever comes their way. At the end of the season, the team completes the 5K together, which provides a tangible sense of accomplishment and sets a confident mindset into motion.

This closing event gives program participants of all abilities a tangible sense of accomplishment. Crossing the finish line instills confidence through completion and is a joyful moment program participants always remember. Everyone in the program received a commemorative medal to celebrate their achievement.

As the world has changed, the needs of girls and the pressures they face have intensified. Numerous reports have shown the decline in girls’ mental health and physical activity levels over the last decade. Girls on the Run helps to address these mental and physical health concerns. Now more than ever, girls need the skills to build their confidence, develop meaningful relationships, and discovery the joy of movement.

Each year, more than 200,000 girls ages 8 to 13 participate across the U.S. and Canada. Since 1996, more than 2 million girls have been transformed, inspired and empowered. Girls, families and volunteer coaches attend more than 330 5K events annually, making the Girls on the Run 5K the largest 5K series by number of events in the world.

About 600,000 participants and spectators attend a Girls on the Run 5K each year:

Grades 3rd to 5th

Eight- to 10-week program

Culminates in 5K

A research-based curriculum that includes:

Understanding themselves

Valuing relationships and teamwork

Recognizing how they can shape the world at large

For more on the program, go to Girls on the Run.

