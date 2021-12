Times Staff

Over the past month photographers for The Times crisscrossed the Birmingham metro to shoot the sparkling sights of the holiday season. It’s the time of year that showcases all the decorations and lights and inflatables surrounded by amazing flowers on manicured lawns and the warmth of Christmas. Here’s some of what they captured.

