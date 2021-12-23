Sheriff Mark Pettway and Friends Launch ‘Operation Merry Christmas’

By Haley Wilson

The Birmingham Times

Children whose mothers are currently incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail as well as children residing in the Housing Authority of Birmingham District will have a merrier Christmas thanks to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Through ‘Operation Merry Christmas’, Sheriff Mark Pettway, his deputies along with U.S. Rep Terri Sewell and several others groups and organizations will make sure bikes, dolls, board games and other gifts they donated are delivered to local children on Christmas Eve.

“This is an opportunity for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community,” said Pettway, “. . . We have mothers that are incarcerated right here within our county jail. Those mothers and their kids may have seen the bad part of what happened with law enforcement. So now to be able to provide an opportunity to see a different version… a different side of law enforcement, is critical.”

Sewell said, “This is an amazing season, and it’s a season of giving. My mom would always say that ‘giving is the reason for the season.’ I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Operation Merry Christmas’ and . . .this amazing outreach for children in need.”

Sponsors also included Pastor Mike McClure Jr. of The Rock City Church; Alabama Power; Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED; Salute to Selma and Tri-County Chapter of the Links.

