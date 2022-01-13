Word on the Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What stands out to you about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?

ANTHONY SCOTT: “He was a wise man who had very valuable things to say at such a young age. His words moved people . . . He paved a way for us as a people and society that created change.”

PHILLIP MARTIN: “When I think of him, I think of my favorite quote from him: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

NISHHA LEE: “MLK was a community man . . . involved in many groups and organizations. I think people overlook was how involved he was in these groups that led to the changes of today.”

ALEX MURRAY: “He was a big dreamer, and he knew that he wanted to actually live his dreams of being in an equal world and he set forth to make that happen.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

