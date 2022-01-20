Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, Did you have nickname growing up?

TERRICA BURNETT: “Pinky.” “When I was a baby I didn’t have any hair, so people thought I was a boy. So my momma used to have to always put pink on me to let people know I was a girl.

DVINE WALLS: “Bam Bam.” “When I was seven, because I was really bad and used to break everything in the house. Like Bam Bam from the Flintstones. It’s safe to say I have grown out of it.”

KAREN O’QUIN: “Whistle Breeches.” “I used to whistle when I was little around four or five and my dad used to call me that because that’s all I did. I still whistle pretty good now.”

SASHA PARK: “Sashadactyl.” “I was named after the dinosaur The Pterodactyl because I used to scream a lot when I was a kid. Ive just always been kind of a loud person. I still am quite loud as an adult.”

