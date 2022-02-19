A conversation on historical memory and rethinking Black history

by Brianna Hoge

In honor of Black History Month, the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Paulette Patterson Dilworth, Ph.D., vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, will virtually host an evening focused on Black history and historical memories as part of the UAB Cultural Lens: Film & Speaker Series.

Dilworth will sit down for a one-on-one conversation with LaGarrett King, Ph.D., founding director of the CARTER Center for K-12 Black History Education and the University of Buffalo Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education, during the virtual event Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.

The Cultural Lens: Film & Speaker Series introduces films, scholars, authors, artists and activists to campus to address various topics and how those topics are being defined and portrayed through the media. Using these illustrations, the goal is to explore and drive discussion on the film’s accuracy, while addressing legitimized myths and barriers along the road to finding common ground.

Registration is free, but is required. To register for the event, click here.

