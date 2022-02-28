The World Games 2022 Bans Russian and Belarusian Athletes and Officials from Competition

twg2022.com

The Board of Directors of The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee voted to ban athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from participating in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this July.

This decision is in keeping with the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board recommendation earlier this morning. The World Games 2022, which takes place from July 7-17, is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will deliver further remarks on this decision at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham on Tuesday, March 1 at noon at the Harbert Center, 2019 4th Avenue North.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

