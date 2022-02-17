Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham area residents, What is a charity important to you and others should donate?

SALENA MCINTYRE: “Thurgood Marshall College Fund [because] it supports Historically Black College and Universities [HBCUs] and the donations [help] to expand programs that transform a student’s life.”

KENZIE COX: “The Trevor Project which focuses on suicide prevention amongst youth. I lost a friend to suicide when I was in high school, and I’ve supported the initiative of the organization ever since.”

ALICIA JAMESON: “The Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery whose mission highlights the [lynching] history of African Americans and also contributes to ending the mass incarceration of minorities.”

AVERY KEESEY: “The Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham is a great local charity. With your financial support, parents can find rest, a hot meal and do their laundry just a block from their child in the hospital. Services are free of charge to the families.”

