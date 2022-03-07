Business Owner Darlene Wilson Celebrated on International Women’s Day, March 8

By Haley Wilson

The Birmingham Times

International Women’s Day is March 8 and Forge is hosting a special event to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

“It’s always a highlight of our year,” said Kim Lee, CEO/Founder of Forge, which is a co-working space located on the second floor of The Pizitz in downtown Birmingham. “We love bringing women together, being able to encourage women in the work that they are doing all over the city and let them know they are not alone. We’re all here to support each other and elevate all the work that women are doing in the city.”

This is Forge’s fourth year hosting their International Women’s Day event and the panel discussion begins at 8 a.m. One of those on the panel is Darlene Wilson, owner and managing principal of Relay Accounting Management (RAM), a Birmingham-based firm that provides consulting, business coaching, and accounting management services.

“RAM in a nutshell is a Black owned and women owned accounting firm on Birmingham’s west side,” she said, “That says a lot within itself.”

“As we’ve been in business for over 16 years, my main goal now is to expand so that other minority accountants and bookkeepers can at least say ‘There’s this Black-owned accounting firm and I definitely can apply…because they see me for who I am’,” Wilson said.

She appears on a number of entrepreneurial panels throughout the state and is a guest speaker for many professional organizations.

“It’s important to me to be in these spaces advocating for women especially women of color,” she said. “So events like Forge’s mean the world to me because I am given a platform and can hopefully help somebody else… …making a path for other women.”

Other panelists along with

