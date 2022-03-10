People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU



TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**DEAD BILLIONAIRES at the Nick.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.





FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**SPEAKINWHISPER with BOUND FOR GALLOWS and TVYELLOW at the Nick.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with



Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**EVERY THIRD FRIDAY with DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.





SATURDAY…



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**THE WHITE ANIMALS with WALRUS at The Nick.



**CHARLES & TANYA HARRIS at the Perfect Note.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**HAPPY HOUR FREE SHOW with TIM BYRD, 5- 7 p.m. at The Nick.



**GUS CLARK & THE LEAST OF HIS PROBLEMS w/ DALE HOLLOW & THE LONG CON at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.





MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at The Nick.



**OURS w/ BLACK BIRD WHITE SKY, JAMES HALL TRIO & ERIC WATTERS at The Nick.







TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ

SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.







WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in

Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



NEXT THURSDAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**FIRECAMINO, w/ VAMPIRE MANSION + VON MAUR and Special Guests at the Nick. FREE! HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY





NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**STARSHAKER, COLD HALO & THE LIE WITHIN CALLIE at the Nick.





NEWS TO USE…



FOR ART, MUSIC, YOUTH LOVERS AND MORE…



**TASTE OF HOMEWOOD, TODAY at Rosewood Hall Plaza



** COMMUNITY CARE DEVELOPMENT NETWORK FOOD HUB, Saturday, EVERY FIRST MONDAY of each month, First SDA CHURCH in Bessemer 1729 5th Avenue No., 10 a.m. – 12 noon.



**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, www.communitycaredn.org.



**SAVE THE DATE! APRIL 9 – HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECT DAY, 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the following locations: *First Baptist Church Gardendale – South, 940 Main Street, Gardendale 35071, *Classic Car Motoring, 3900 Grants Mill Road, Irondale 35210, and *City of Bessemer Public Works Laydown Yard, 1205 15th Avenue North, Bessemer, 35020.



**BRUH BRUNCH, March 26, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at LIT I 8th/Carter’s (Inside and Out) 514 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr., Blvd. 35204.



AT THE SIXTH… Sixth Avenue Baptist Church is hosting a BLOOD DRIVE on March 27, 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Questions, email sabredcross@gmail.com.



**BAPTISM is the Fourth Sunday Baptism, March 27, 9:30 a.m. at the church.



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137





FOR ART LOVERS …



AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…



**HOLI: A FESTIVAL OF COLOR, March 19, 11 a.m.



**THE SPRING REFRAME, 5 p.m. March 19.



AT STEPHEN SMITH FINE ART GALLERY…



**PAST ARTWORKS + LASTEST ABSTRACT SERIES ‘SILENT ANGUISH 2.0’ by



ASHLEY D. GUEST, at Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery located at 5104 Gary Avenue in Fairfield with Music by bands – RANGER 7 p.m. and DUO DUJOUR + FIRST KENTUCKY POST at 8 p.m. Call (205) 305-1451 for more.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS…



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1 st and 3 rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.





HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION…



**MARTY’S GM & EAGLE NEST present DANNY WINTER’S ANNUAL ST. PADDY CELEBRATION, March 17, 10 a.m.



**FIRECAMINO, w/ VAMPIRE MANSION + VON MAUR and Special Guests at the Nick. FREE! HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY





**OPERA BIRMINGHAM NATIONAL VOCAL COMPETITION – On March 19 at the Vestavia Country Club, 10 aspiring young singers, chosen from 181 applicants from around the country, will participate in the 2022 Opera Birmingham Vocal Competition, competing for over $10,000 in cash prizes and a chance to perform in future Opera Birmingham productions. The Finals Concert will begin at 4 p.m. featuring the outstanding finalists performing selections from their repertoire, representing a variety of languages and contrasting styles. Eileen Downey and Cody Martin will accompany participants on piano. A cocktail reception will follow the concert, providing an opportunity to mingle with the finalists while the judges deliberate. At 6 p.m., patrons will be invited to their tables in the ballroom for the Awards Dinner, featuring a delicious three-course dinner prepared by the Club’s executive chef, Stephen McCary. Cocktail attire is suggested for this elegant evening of wine and song. Advance tickets are required by March 11. Order online at www.operabirmingham.org/vocal-competition, or call 205-322-6737.



**RACING FOR CHILDREN’S IS CHARITY PARTNER OF HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA – Racing for Children’s returns as the official charity partner of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. The race provides a platform for Racing for Children’s to tell their stories to the community throughout the weekend on April 29 – May 1. Children’s of Alabama and Medical Properties Trust will reveal their race car which will be on display during the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Racing for Children’s raises funds and awareness for the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s, which treats more than 90 percent of Alabama children diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders. Covered by handprints of patients from Children’s, the Racing for Children’s race car presented by Medical Properties Trust will be on display at Barber Motorsports Park throughout the weekend of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, April 29 – May 1, 2022.





FOR LOVERS OF FOOD…FOODIES OF ALL KINDS…



**BEST FRIED CHICKEN – VOTE FOR THE MAGIC CITY’S BEST



March 19 – The Magic City Fried Chicken and Beer Fest, 1 – 5 p.m. at Good People Brewing Company, 114-14th Street South with vendors, live music and food trucks. Check it out! Vote for the Best Fried Chicken





COMING SOON …





**AT SATURN…YOLA from the UK is coming to Saturn in Birmingham on March 20 – Yola is a Black British rising superstar. Her upcoming Stand For Myself 2022 headline tour dates will see her perform shows at venues across the U.S. Yola’s GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album ‘Stand For Myself’, released via Easy Eye Sound on July 30, 2021, reflects on Yola’s belief in the possibility of paradigm shift beyond the mental programming that creates tokenism and bigotry, which have deeply impacted her personal life and professional career. Yola experienced prejudice throughout her childhood and career and navigated these experiences, as well as homelessness in London and stress-induced voice loss to launch her solo career in 2016. She achieved breakout success with her debut album, Walk Through Fire, which landed her four GRAMMY® nominations including Best New Artist, critical acclaim and fans from Elton John to Estelle. Recorded during the fall of 2020 with a rhythm section that includes bassist Nick Movshon, noted for his work with Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars, alongside drummer and rising solo artist, Aaron Frazer. The tour follows a breakout 2021 which included show stopping performances at Newport Folk and Newport Jazz, her Red Rocks debut, tour the U.S. with Chris Stapleton with performances at Madison Square Garden alongside the release of her sophomore album, Stand For Myself. Hailed as a sonic shift, it is currently GRAMMY nominated for Best Americana Album for ‘Stand For Myself’ and Best American Roots Song for “Diamond Studded Shoes,” making her a six-time GRAMMY nominee. Yola recently performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and appeared on CBS Mornings interviewed by Anthony Mason.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



**SATURDAY DAYHIKE – Meet at 9:45 a.m. for a hike at Alabama Nature Center, in Millbrook – DETAILS: The former Lanark Estate in Millbrook, Ala. was conveyed to provide for long-term stewardship of the property and development of an outdoor education facility that is now known as Alabama Nature Center. It contains 350 acres of forest, field, streams, wetlands and parks that are traversed by five miles of boardwalks and trails in three regions. (Admission is $5.) Plan to hike 3.5 miles. Well-behaved supervised children age 7 and able to walk are welcome on this outing. Optional dinner is afterwards. Meet at 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. Plan to depart at 10 a.m. For more, Dexter Duren (205) 765-2293.



**SUNDAY DAYHIKE in Oak Mountain – Enjoy a moderate four-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. Well-behaved supervised children age 7 and able to walk are welcome on this outing. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Plan to depart at 2 p.m. (Park admission $5.) For more, Randall Adkins (205) 317-6969.



**WEDNESDAY WEEKDAY HIKE at Veterans Park at 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, AL 35242. Enjoy an easy three-mile hike on trails in North Shelby County just off Valleydale Road. Veterans Park is an 82-acre park with numerous walking trails, a four-acre lake and a one-acre pond. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the Veterans Park parking lot right beside the building with restrooms in it at the park. Plan to depart at 10 a.m. Optional lunch is afterwards at Metro Diner Restaurant. Admission is FREE. For more, Randall Adkins, (205) 317-6969



AT THE WORLD GAMES 2022… (Keeping it right here!!! Look for more!)



The World Games is bringing greatness to The Magic City!



**TWG MEDALS ARE HERE – TWG2022 medals have been shown to the public and are very good looking and unique. Check them out on the www.twg2022.com site.



**TWG T-SHIRTS – Get your TWG2022 T-Shirts at the www.twg2022.com.



**TWG TAG – Get your TWG2022 Tag at the www.twg2022.com.



**NEWSWEEK NAMES THE WORLD GAMES ONE OF 22 GREAT THINGS IN 2022…The World Games Birmingham was named one of the 22 Great Things that will take place in 2022.



**CONDE NAST TRAVELER NAMES BIRMINGHAM ONE OF THE 22 BEST PLACES TO GO IN 2022 partially because the City is hosting The World Games 2022.



**THE WORLD GAMES 2022 BIRMINGHAM takes place from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17. This will be the 40th Anniversary of the event. There will be more than 100 countries, 3,600 athletes that will compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports that include artistic sports, Bali sports, Martial Arts, precision sports, strength sports and trend sports. Tickets are available. Go to www.TWG2022.com for more.



COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my

emails:gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

