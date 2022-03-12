Pleasant Grove HS Inducts Newest Members into National Honor Society

Special To The Times

Pleasant Grove High School on Friday inducted its newest members into the National Honor Society. Inductees went through the process of completing an application, maintaining a 3.65 grade point average or higher, faculty input, and having at least five hours of community service. These candidates also possess qualities such as character, citizenship, leadership, service, and scholarship.

Along with close family, friends, and previously inducted members, these candidates were inducted into this prestigious organization by principal Mr. Jarvis Watkins; advisor Mrs. Rebecca Ramsey; PGHS NHS chapter President Gabby Taylor; Vice President Chad Fuller; Secretary Jordan Jones; Chaplain Darron Taylor; and Treasurer Kamryn Griffin.

Congratulations to the following students:

Triniti Aigboose

Kaitlin Aikerson

Christopher Brown

Kyle Caldwell

Destiny Carswell

Kyah Clay

Michael Crum-Stowe

Katelyn Dowdley

Autumn Eichhorn

Iain Harris

Warren Heard

Jayden Hunter

Tranise Jackson

Jayla Johnson

Jordan Littlepage

Aniyah Nicholson

Alayna Noble

Nadia Parker

Mckenzie Richardson

Monica Rose

Ramaya Rutledge

Anthony Thompson

Amiyah Walker

U’Nique Williams

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

