Pleasant Grove HS Inducts Newest Members into National Honor Society

Special To The Times
Pleasant Grove High School on Friday inducted its newest members into the National Honor Society. Inductees went through the process of completing an application, maintaining a 3.65 grade point average or higher, faculty input, and having at least five hours of community service. These candidates also possess qualities such as character, citizenship, leadership, service, and scholarship.
Along with close family, friends, and previously inducted members, these candidates were inducted into this prestigious organization by principal Mr. Jarvis Watkins; advisor Mrs. Rebecca Ramsey; PGHS NHS chapter President Gabby Taylor; Vice President Chad Fuller; Secretary Jordan Jones; Chaplain Darron Taylor; and Treasurer Kamryn Griffin.
Congratulations to the following students:
Triniti Aigboose
Kaitlin Aikerson
Christopher Brown
Kyle Caldwell
Destiny Carswell
Kyah Clay
Michael Crum-Stowe
Katelyn Dowdley
Autumn Eichhorn
Iain Harris
Warren Heard
Jayden Hunter
Tranise Jackson
Jayla Johnson
Jordan Littlepage
Aniyah Nicholson
Alayna Noble
Nadia Parker
Mckenzie Richardson
Monica Rose
Ramaya Rutledge
Anthony Thompson
Amiyah Walker
U’Nique Williams