President and CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance Steps Down

The Executive Committee of the Birmingham Business Alliance on Friday announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Ron Kitchens.

In order to ensure continuity, the organization has appointed an internal leadership team to share the duties of the office of the CEO until a new leader is named. Those appointed include Emily Jerkins Hall, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Christy Hollingsworth, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Greg Curran, Chairman of Maynard, Cooper & Gale, PC, remains Chairman of the Board of Directors and will be involved in its ongoing management.

“We believe this transition will set the tone for the organization to continue positively serving this community,” said Curran. “This is by no means a pause, but an acceleration of the great plan we already have in place. We wish Ron all the best and appreciate his efforts over this past year.”

The Executive Committee, along with the leadership team, will be evaluating the management needs of the organization to secure the Birmingham Business Alliance for near- and long-term success.

“I have truly enjoyed my time with the Birmingham Business Alliance and know that the organization will continue to thrive,” said Kitchens.

The Birmingham Business Alliance is the lead economic development organization for the Birmingham region, specializing in business recruitment/expansion, advocacy and governmental affairs, small business advisory services and other resources to support job creation. For more information about the Birmingham Business Alliance visit www.birminghambusinessalliance.com

