Salvation Army Offers Relief to Ukraine. Here’s How to Help

By Haley Wilson

The Birmingham Times

The international Salvation Army is helping provide aid to Ukrainians by giving out supplies like water, food, medicine, clothing and other needed supplies but more is needed.

Russia has invaded Ukraine causing hundreds of thousands to be displaced.

The Salvation Army is accepting monetary donations that will go to relief efforts and people in Birmingham can donate by clicking here.

Cyrondys Jackson communication director for The Salvation Army, said the relief effort is going require additional support and the organization is making adjustments. “We’ve got our officers and employees that have shifted from their day to day to strictly help provide the necessary food, clothing, and shelter,” she said.

For example, The Salvation Army is providing baby products to moms of newborns, as 22 babies were recently born in a subway in Kyiv.

Salvation Army members are also stationed in countries surrounding Ukraine as people flee, including Romania, Moldova, and Poland, assisting those crossing the borders and providing them with care parcels, meals, and essentials.

Here’s how The Salvation Army’s international arm is helping in those countries:

–Ukraine: The Salvation Army is providing urgently needed food and hygiene items to internally displaced families.

–Romania: The Salvation Army has formed a humanitarian relief team and is sending essential items to the border to offer support to refugees.

–Moldova: The Salvation Army is providing accommodations, hot meals and drinks, access to Wi-Fi, and other necessary items.

–Poland: The Salvation Army is preparing relief parcels for refugees coming into the country.

–Russia: The Salvation Army is providing food, hygiene, and other relief items to displaced families.

–Slovakia: A humanitarian relief team is preparing to provide accommodations, material needs, and emotional support near the Ukrainian border.

–Czech Republic: The Salvation Army has the capacity and stands ready to provide support to refugees who seek support there.

To make a financial gift in support of ongoing relief efforts:

Donate online: https://salarmy.us/ukrainecrisis

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Donate by text: Text “UKRAINE” to 52000 to give a $10 donation

For more information visit https://salarmy.us/ukraine.

