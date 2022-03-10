Word on The Street

We asked Birmingham-area residents, How has your life changed since COVID-19 hit two years ago this month?

APRIL MARSHALL: “To me it was kind of like a blessing in disguise. I graduated in marketing from University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 2018 and was working a few jobs in management marketing. The pandemic helped me realize I liked the branding side of marketing more.”

ERICA ROACH: “COVID hit my freshman year of college at the UAB. I’m a neuroscience major and had to learn how to be completely independent and kind of teach myself since we were completely virtual. I had to mature more quickly.

FRANCIS MCNEAL: “I learned how to be a lot more relaxed . . . I don’t know if it was all the leisure time that we had being able to stay at home or what…But I have definitely learned to just be more present and appreciate life a lot more.”

MACKENZIE HOGUN: “My grandpa got sick with COVID and had bad seizures, so we had to move him in with us. I felt like I matured a lot because you have to when you help your family take care of elderly family members. He’s doing a lot better now.”

