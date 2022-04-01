Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Calls for Gender-Neutral Signage on All Restrooms

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Thursday issued a call for gender-neutral signage on all restrooms.

In a Tweet, he wrote, “Today, I signed an order requiring all single-stall restrooms on city property to have gender-neutral signage. I strongly encourage private businesses within our city to follow this example and push back against discriminatory measures at the state level.”

Woodfin included the hashtag “Trans Day of Visibility.”

The 13th annual Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) was observed on Thursday. The day is dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of trans and gender-nonconforming people while raising awareness of the work still needed to save trans lives.

President Joe Biden also issued a statement for TDOV Day that said in part: “To everyone celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, I want you to know that your President sees you. On this day and every day, we recognize the resilience, strength, and joy of transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people.”

