Elijah Davis Announces His Last Day as Program Director at Birmingham’s Urban Impact

Program Director Elijah Davis said Friday was his last day at Urban Impact, a community and economic development agency that advances revitalization of the Historic 4th Avenue Business District and the Civil Rights District in downtown Birmingham.

“It has been my pleasure to learn from you and work with you over these past five years,” he wrote in an email to colleagues and friends. “We have grown together as a community and I look forward to the future of the district and the city of Birmingham. Because of you, we have been able to develop new programs and push forward new projects for the district and the city.”

As program director, Davis managed the administration of new programs that support small business retention, expansion, attraction, and policy. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

