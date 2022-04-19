Estate Of Star Wars ‘Boba Fett’ Actor Jeremy Bulloch To Be Sold At Bristol Auction

By Gabriella Petty

BRISTOL, England — The estate of Star Wars ‘Boba Fett’ actor Jeremy Bulloch is to be sold at auction – including his own life-size toy.





Over 1,000 unique items of memorabilia from the actor’s collection such as scripts and autographs will be available to buy on May 4th – International ‘Star Wars Day’.

Jeremy played villainous Bounty Hunter Boba Fett in both The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return Of The Jedi (1983).

Despite being on screen for mere minutes the character has become one of the best-loved and most recognisable in the franchise.

The auction follows Bulloch’s death in 2020 from complications relating to Parkinson’s disease which he had suffered from for many years.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Parkinson’s UK.

The collection has been amassed over the actor’s lifetime of attending conventions and meeting excited fans.

His wife, Maureen Bulloch, said: “During the twenty or so years that Jeremy attended conventions in relation to his role as Boba Fett from the Star Wars films, he acquired a large collection of memorabilia.

“He was also given items made by fans as well as a lot of artwork, some of it by well-known artists.

“Jeremy loved and appreciated every single item and proudly displayed them in his office.

“We, as his family, would now like to offer some of this memorabilia for fans to enjoy. May The Force Be With You.

Jeremy Bulloch attends a photo call at the “Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition” on July 26, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

The sale, starting at noon on 4th May, is being held by East Bristol Auctions.

Some of the highlights from the collection include a Boba Fett statue (£8,000-£12,000) modelled on Bulloch in the 1990s and stored in his attic for 30 years.

There is also unseen footage from Return of the Jedi (£3,000-£5,000) showing early Ewok test film.

An autographed picture by Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher (£500-£800) bearing a totally unique dedication is also included, along with Bulloch’s script from Revenge of the Sith (£1,500-£2,500)

A Boba Fett helmet (£600-£800) given to Bulloch in the 1990s will also go on sale, along with autographs from co-stars such as Mark Hamill and Dave Prowse.

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said: “Jeremy was quite clearly an avid collector – he didn’t just star in the films, he enjoyed them as much as any other fan.

“Not only that but he was regarded as one of the most approachable and friendly actors, so fans adored him – and he amassed many gifts wherever he appeared.

“His collection is remarkable, and completely unique!”

The statue was created in the late 1990s and Bulloch actually spent several weeks modelling and being cast for the piece.

The costume worn by Jeremy Bulloch as Boba Fett is seen during the ‘Star Wars Identities’ Exhibtion Press Preview & VIP Opening at Odysseum on May 20, 2015 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images)

Just 500 were made and issued by a company called Rubies and were sent for display in restaurants and shops.

Bulloch’s half-brother was Star Wars producer Robert Watts and he shot the Ewok footage in November 1981 in North Carolina.

It is believed to be unseen ‘newly discovered’ footage.

Watts gifted the two reels to Bulloch and they remained in his safe storage for many years – unseen.

Carrie’s autograph is dedicated ‘’Jeremy – thanks for the nite of hot monkey love – Carrie Fisher.’

The unusual dedication relates to an unknown joke between the two and is ‘completely unique’.

The replica Boba Fett Helmet presented to Bulloch in the 1990s. Bulloch wore the helmet for interviews and videos taken in his home.

It was his go-to helmet for videos on his website, and it can be seen in dozens of interviews and photographs.

The full catalogue can be viewed online at bid.eastbristol.co.uk.