Meet the 25 Black-Owned Businesses Selected for the Magic City Match

Birmingham’s newest grant program, Magic City Match, has announced the 25 Black-owned businesses that are a part of their inaugural cohort.

Magic City Match increases the chances for Black-owned businesses to thrive by offering business competency courses, providing access to capital and giving new market opportunities to Black business owners with brick-and-mortar locations in Birmingham.

“Birmingham is home to thousands of Black men and women who aspire to build financial independence and generational wealth,” said Torin Brazzle, Executive Director, IGNITE! Alabama. “We and our collaborative partners are proudly helping to propel this new generation of dreamers forward . . . This program ensures that Birmingham’s Black business owners and entrepreneurs can get the financial boost they need to stabilize and scale.”

Magic City Match is funded by Prosper and presented by REV Birmingham, IGNITE! Alabama and Urban Impact Inc.

Applicants chosen were:

–Cameron Crummie, MDV

–Aurelia Davis, Salon Textures

–Reginald Davis

–LaTisha Fletcher, Sankofa Ventures

–Greg & Cynthia Gratton, Green Acres Cafe Downtown

–Carla Green, Kloud 9

–Joi Iman Gresham, Joi Iman

–Alisha Jiwani, Nia Benefit Corporation

–Jay Johnson, Johnson Media Group, Inc. DBA: College Prep U

–LaToya Jolly, Jolly Cakes

–Wanda & Eugene Jones, Talk of the Town Barbershop

–Alexis Kimbrough, Herban Soul Café

–Tangy King-Essex, Squeaky Clean Cleaning Company

–Matthew Mayes, Matthew Mayes Art

–Martrell McGinnis, Rid-A-Bug Pest Control and Termite

–Heather Skanes, Oasis Family Birthing Center

–Ursula Smith, Ursula Smith Dance

–Tiffany Storey, Storeyhouse Counseling & Consulting

–Theuda Tusajiwe, N’mosa Fabrics

–Jon Westbrook, Stez Eats

–Andre Williams, MADD Studios

–Lavoris Williams, L Williams and Associates

–Corey Whatley, Woodlawn Bar & Lounge

–Krystal White, Properties and Pipelines

–Dexter Young Jr., Henley & Young

Each of the 25 participants will complete an 8-week business academy course and receive $2,000 to support their businesses. Then, they’ll pitch themselves to a Community Selection Committee for cash prizes:

Ten grants up to $25,000; two grants up to $50,000 and one grant up to $100,000

“Magic City Match will begin the process of transforming our neighborhoods by supporting our business owners,” said Dee Manyama, Prosper Birmingham’s Initiatives Director.

“While technical assistance is always needed, there comes a point for any small business where cash is required to move forward, whether for property improvements, down payments on property purchases or architectural services,” said Brazzle.

The business academy is led by Dr. Alice Gordon Holloway, CEO of Skye Connect. In each 90-minute session, business owners will build their toolbox to achieve short-term success and long-term sustainability.

Grants will be awarded on June 17.

