Teens invited to apply for Anytown, Alabama Leadership Summit

Invite your teen to apply for Anytown Alabama where they will meet young people from the entire metro area and learn together about different religions, cultures and races. Working to create a more inclusive community founded on respect, they become allies for each other. On June 12-18 tenth-, eleventh- and twelfth-graders graders will attend Anytown Alabama Teen Leadership Summit at Camp McDowell.

The application deadline is April 15. Apply here: www.ACEalabama.org/AnytownAlabama. The fee for Anytown Alabama covers room, board and transportation. Scholarships are readily available. No applicant will be turned away because of inability to pay.

Through dialogue, interactive workshops and activities, the students discuss topics ranging from racism and religious oppression to sexism, classism and conflict management with trained facilitators. Delegates come from various religious faiths, schools, and backgrounds.

With nearly 35 years of history, Anytown Alabama was created by the National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ), a human relations organization that fights bias, bigotry, and racism and promotes respect and understanding among all through education, conflict resolution and advocacy. They have now partnered with AlaQuest Collaborative for Education (ACE). The mission of AlaQuest Collaborative for Education is to make Social-Emotional Learning an integral part of education in Alabama with the same goals as NCCJ adding the development of social awareness, leadership skills, creating healthy relationships, and much more.

ACE also sponsors a school year program, P.E.A.C.E. Birmingham, where teens meet once a month to discuss difficult issues like how to deal with prejudice. Watch for an announcement on that or check out the website ACEalabama.org.

For more information contact: Andrea Miller amiller@alaquest.net (205) 233-6314

