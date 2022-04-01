‘The HBCU Experience’ Comes to The World Games 2022

By Haley Wilson

The Birmingham Times

Leaders from The World Games 2022, Microsoft, and Alabama’s Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) and Historically Black Community Colleges (HBCC) gathered at Miles College on Thursday to announce The World Games 2022 HBCU Experience presented by Microsoft.

The initiative will encourage students’ professional growth, facilitate collaboration between the HBCUs, HBCCs and Microsoft, and inspire students to pursue careers and business opportunities in technology.

“This partnership is exactly the type of opportunity that we seek for our students,” said Miles College President Bobbie Knight. “We focus a great deal on developing sustainable relationships with our community and with corporate partners to enhance the student experience and to provide first class practical experiences so our students are prepared to competitively join the workforce after they graduate. This program aligns perfectly with that.”

Rashada LeRoy, producer of the World Games 2022 opening and closing, ceremonies said the HBCU Experience will feature three virtual panel discussions and a ‘Yard Experience’ in the World Games 2022 Plaza.

“We know throughout every HBCU there’s one thing that we all have in common and that’s the yard,” Leroy said. “Some people may call it the hill; some people may call it the quad…but the point is we all go there to have a good time. Whether we go there to socialize or to find out what’s happening…. this will be the social highlight during the World Games 2022. We’re going to have conversations; we’re going to have a lot of great experiences.”

The World Games 2022 Birmingham will take place from July 7-17 and generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact. It will feature 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries at locations in more than 25 venues around the greater Birmingham metropolitan area.

Jonathan Porter, Chairman of the Board for The World Games 2022, said, “From the start, we’ve wanted The World Games 2022 to be not only a once-in-a-life sports experience, but also a tremendous opportunity to bring lasting, positive changes to Birmingham and to the entire state of Alabama. Our partnership with Microsoft provides an excellent platform to work alongside Alabama’s HBCUs and HBCCs and ensure a diversified technology workforce that is well-prepared to lead our state and our world toward the future.”

Michael Ford, Corporative Vice President, Global Workplace Services for Microsoft and an Alabama A&M University graduate, said “The World Games ‘HBCU experience’ is an opportunity to use a global sports platform of the world Games to recognize and celebrate talent, innovation and culture coming from HBCUs and HBCC’s across the country and opens paths for greater economic opportunities for HBCU alumni. Our partnership with the World Games continues Microsoft’s effort to support and address racial equity. Microsoft is committed to use the power of technology and partnership to help improve the lives of Black and African American citizens across the country.”

Virtual Panel Schedule:

-April 5: ‘Technology and Color’: Breaking Barriers

-April 12: ‘Winning and Disruption’: Using Technology to Start a Business

-April 19: Innovating Social Impact’: Building Technology for the Greater Good

For more information visit TWG2022.com or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Tickets for the games can be purchased here.

