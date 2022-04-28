Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, Can you remember your first trip to a movie theatre and what you saw?

ANJELITA MOBLEY: “I went to see ‘Space Jam’ when it first came out when I was seven [years-old] back in my hometown in New Jersey. I went to the movie theater . . . and I will never forget because it was so hyped up…Michael Jordan playing basketball with cartoons? Iconic.”

CHASE PERRY: “I remember seeing ‘Stuart Little’ when it first came out. I went with my little brother Ethan and my mom and dad back at a theater in Texas where I’m originally from. Those were the good days.”

TIERNEY WESLEY: “I remember going to a movie theater in Midfield when I was 8 to see ‘Aladdin’. I’ll never forget seeing the blue genie, I was actually scared of him.”

LANA SMOOT: “I remember seeing the first ‘SpongeBob’ movie at the theater in Hoover when I was 9. SpongeBob was my favorite cartoon, and I was so excited to see it. I went with my older sister and her friends.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

