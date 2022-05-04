Birmingham Sets Up Perimeters for World Games. See Which Roads Are Closed

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham on Tuesday announced secure perimeters and road closures that will be implemented during The World Games 2022, which takes place in the city July 7 – 17.

The perimeters, coordinated in partnership with the World Games Birmingham Organizing Committee and federal law enforcement, are designed to ensure the level of safety and security essential for a multi-day, multi-location international event, according to officials.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city consulted federal, state and local partners as well as other high-level international events “to ensure the best experience possible for our athletes, visitors, residents and businesses . . .[and] to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience that brings people together for a fun, inspiring and safe event.”

The perimeter, which will be set-up in late June and early July, will restrict non-official vehicular access to certain areas, including:

–Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex/Protective Stadium and downtown

–Avondale Park

–Bessie Estell Park

–1st Avenue South at Railroad Park

–Legion Field/8th Avenue West

These secure boundaries will be in place through July 17, and while they restrict vehicular access, pedestrians are generally allowed to move through them freely.

Additional secure perimeters at Birmingham-Southern College, CrossPlex and sections of UAB will provide minimal disruptions to traffic and access, according to the city.

The city has been in contact with 150 residents and businesses around the affected areas to inform them of the upcoming changes in traffic.

Residents in some areas may receive credentials to access some of the blocked streets, and the city will be releasing information about a temporary bus line that will operate through the duration of the games.

Nick Sellers, CEO of TWG 2022, said local leaders intend to accommodate local residents through the games.

“The comprehensive World Games Transportation plan will offer a new and more efficient system for everyone to safely get to the events and back to their vehicle without the parking hassle,” Sellers said.

Individuals in locations affected by road closures may call (205) 254-2702 or email bhamready@birminghamal.gov for more information.

Downtown Road Closures and Secure Perimeter

The World Games 2022 events at BJCC, Protective Stadium, The World Games Plaza at Bham City Walk and nearby transit line services will require a secure boundary to be established. This perimeter, which will be set-up in late June will restrict non-official, non-credentialed vehicular access to certain areas through July 17, 2022.

12th Avenue North from 16th Street North to 25th Street North

Rev. Abraham Woods Boulevard from 17th Street North to 25th Street North

6th Avenue North from 18th Street North to Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard

Avondale Park Road Closures and Secure Perimeter

The World Games 2022 events at Avondale Park will require a secure boundary to be established. This perimeter, which will be set-up in early July will restrict non-official, non-credentialed vehicular access to certain areas through July 17, 2022.

5th Avenue South from 40th Street to 42nd Street

40th Street South will not be accessed by 39th Street and 7th Avenue South

42nd Street South will not be accessed by 5th Alley, 6th Avenue South, 6th Alley and 7th Avenue South

1st Avenue South at Railroad Park

The World Games 2022 events at and near 1st Avenue South and Railroad Park will require a secure boundary to be established from July 12 to July 17, 2022. This perimeter will restrict non-official, non-credentialed vehicular access to certain areas through July 17, 2022. In addition, short-term road closures may be required for certain events and will be announced in the coming weeks.

1st Avenue South will be closed from 14th Street South to 18th Street South

1st Avenue South will not be accessed by 16th Street South and 17th Street South

Bessie Estell Park

The World Games 2022 events at Bessie Estell Park will require a secure boundary to be established. This perimeter, which will be set-up in early July will restrict non-official, non-credentialed vehicular access to certain areas through July 17, 2022.

8th Street South just South of University Boulevard and just north of 9th Court Street South

8th Street South will not be accessed from 9th Avenue South

Legion Field

The World Games 2022 events at Legion Field will require a road closure along 8th Avenue West. This road closure will be set-up in early July and will restrict non-official, non-credentialed vehicular access to certain areas through July 17, 2022.

8th Avenue West from Center Street to 6 th Street West

Street West 8th Avenue West will not be accessed by 6th Street West, 5th Place West, 5th Street West, 4th Street West, Jasper Road, 3rd Street West, 2nd Street West, and 1st Street West

For more information and downloadable maps, visit birminghamal.gov/bhamready.

