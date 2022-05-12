Birmingham Teacher Named Alabama Teacher of the Year

Birmingham City Schools

Reggie White, a math and science teacher at Booker T. Washington K-8 School in Titusville, is the Alabama Teacher of the Year for 2022-23. The announcement was made tonight during a program in Montgomery. White was selected from a field of 150 highly-skilled educators from across Alabama.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan and District 6 Board Member Leticia Watkins were in Montgomery with White for the announcement.

“This is a great moment for Mr. White. He is passionate about educating our scholars, and he truly loves teaching,” Sullivan said. “The students and the families at Washington K-8 say Mr. White helps his students grasp difficult subjects, and he makes it interesting.”

A graduate of Alabama State University, White says his students are his motivation. “I’m inspired every day when I see them working hard to learn more and more,” he said.

But students say it’s white who brings the inspiration – tutoring them after school and on Saturdays and always encouraging them to keep trying. White even calls parents if he feels students need extra support in focusing on their work.

White grew up in Choctaw County. He decided to become a teacher after watching a teacher recruitment advertisement while on a mission trip in college. He says teaching is the most rewarding profession he could have chosen.

To learn more about Mr. White, view this short video. https://livestream.com/bcs

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

