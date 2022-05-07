Birmingham to host World Games 2022-themed Neighborhoods Rally

birminghamal.gov

Birmingham residents are invited to enjoy a day of family-friendly activities and resources at the 99 Neighborhoods Rally on Sunday, May 15 from 2-5 p.m. The free event will take place at Railroad Park located at 1600 1st Ave. South. The goal is to connect City of Birmingham residents to the World Games.

“The heart of everything we do is to empower and equip Birmingham residents to live their best lives,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We invite you to be among the first to learn details regarding The World Games and how you can enjoy these once-in-a-lifetime events.”

The rally will feature World Games information and activities, a minority businesses pop-up market, DJ and children’s activities with complimentary water, soft drinks and snacks. Food will be available for purchase at a host of trucks, including Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Aww Shucks Fire Roasted Corn, Lemonade Junkeez, O’ My Turkey Leg and 1918 Catering. Sponsors are the City of Birmingham, Railroad Park, Rent Monster and Piggly Wiggly.

