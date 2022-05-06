Eye Don’t Believe It: Woman Scoops GBP 1.6M On Scratchcard She Bought Because It Was Pretty

By Lee Bullen

A woman has scooped an eye-watering GBP 1.6 million after buying a lottery scratchcard because she liked its design.





The winner – from Macomb County in the US state of Michigan – won USD 2 million (GBP 1.6 million) on Michigan Lottery’s Multiplier Spectacular instant game.

The 44-year-old winner – who wants to remain anonymous – said she had to “do a double-take” when she scratched the card and realized she had hit the jackpot.

The lucky lady asked for her prize to be paid in a single lump sum of around USD 1.2 million (GBP 957,192) instead of over 30 annuity payments for the full USD 2 million.

Macomb County woman won $2 million after she bought her winning ticket at Kelsey’s Market in Warren, Michigan, because she liked the color and design. (Google Maps/Zenger).

Michigan Lottery said in a statement on May 3rd: “Taking a chance on a game that caught her eye paid off for a Macomb County woman who won USD 2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s USD 2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular instant game.

“The lucky 44-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Kelsey’s Market, located at 26953 Ryan Road in Warren.”

The unnamed winner said: “The USD 2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular ticket caught my eye because I liked the color and design so I decided to give it a try.

“When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won USD 2 million, I had to do a double-take because I thought I was reading it wrong. When it finally sunk in that I’d won, I was very excited!”

Michigan Lottery said: “The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about USD 1.2 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

Macomb County woman won $2 million after she bought her winning ticket at Kelsey’s Market in Warren, Michigan, because she liked the color and design. (Michigan Lottery/Zenger).

“With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.”

The lottery company added: “Players have won more than USD 12 million playing Multiplier Spectacular which launched in April. Each USD 20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from USD 20 up to USD 2 million.

“More than USD 82 million in prizes remain, including two USD 2 million top prizes, 35 USD 5,000 prizes, and 190 USD 2,000 prizes.

“In 2021, Lottery players won more than USD -1.8 billion playing instant games.”