Island Connections: Spotify Enters The Metaverse Via Gaming Platform

By Jonathan Hobbs

Spotify is developing an official virtual presence on the game platform Roblox. The launch marks the company’s entry into the metaverse industry.





The name of Spotify’s presence on Roblox is “Spotify Island.” Through this interactive universe, the corporation intends to “create a place where fans can connect and create new songs together, hang out in digital areas and receive access to special virtual merchandise.”

Spotify claims Spotify Island can secure a “simple way for artists to engage with fans and collaborate with Spotify to create in-game virtual items.”

The initial themed experience fans can expect on Spotify Island is K-Park, a tribute to all things K-Pop. Later this spring, K-Park will give fans the chance to interact with artists Stray Kids and SUNMI.

“Spotify’s percentage of those revenues will be returned directly to the artists,” the company said. “In the next months, we will collaborate with artists to provide further possibilities like this one.”

Fans can engage with each other in Spotify Island on the Roblox platform. (Spotify)

Spotify is the first music-streaming brand to have a presence on Roblox, The introduction of Spotify on Roblox coincides with an internal recruiting push for Web3 specialists.

In the third quarter of 2021, Roblox announced its fastest-growing age group was 17 to 24 years old. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Roblox stated that 51.7 percent of its users were at least 13 years old.

Roblox users who visit Spotify Island will be able to “interact with artists, perform interactive mission, and unlock special content,” according to Spotify.

These users will also be able to compose music and explore sounds at Soundtrap-powered virtual beat-maker stations. Roblox users may also collect a heart-shaped “Like” symbol that can be swapped for merchandise, according to the streaming service.

These in-platform games, reports Spotify, will let users connect with its brand in a “whole new manner.”

These themed virtual locales will offer distinct material and artist interactions. (Spotify)

Spotify also states that Roblox players will be able to “portal out” from the main Spotify Island to themed islands that “will come to life throughout the year.”

These themed virtual locales will offer distinct material, artist interactions, and themed “mini-quests” created for “superfans and inquisitive explorers.”

Separately, Spotify Stations, offering access to curated playlists, is shutting down May 16, the company just announced.

TechCrunch reports that Spotify decided to end the internet radio app, which launched three years ago. Users can still listen to their stations in the primary application.

In April, Spotify said it would integrate live audio capabilities from its companion app, Spotify Greenroom, within the main Spotify streaming app. Greenroom will also rebrand as Spotify Live.

Produced in association with MetaNews.