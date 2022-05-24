Officials Announce New Transit Line in Birmingham for TWG2022

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

Officials from The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022), the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) on Monday announced a transportation plan called “Ride the Line” that will shuttle spectators to and from TWG 2022 events.

The transit, which is free, will include red, green and blue lines, all converging at the World Games Plaza by the BJCC and Protective Stadium.

Nick Sellers, TWG 2022 CEO, said the system is “designed to promote the very best experience possible” for attendees of the Games.

“This will be the most convenient and most efficient way for fans throughout the city to get to venues and watch these incredible sporting events and entertainment at the Regions World Games Plaza,” Sellers said.

The shuttles will run in loops between the venues from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. during TWG 2022.

The World Games 2022 will take at venues across the Birmingham metro area from July 7 – 17.

Charlotte Shaw, executive director and CEO of BJCTA, said the agency’s existing transit lines will also continue to operate through the World Games.

“It is our goal to provide transportation accessibility to most of the World Games events while maintaining quality service to our municipalities we currently serve, so we’re excited about this opportunity,” Shaw said. “. . .this is just an opportunity for us to finally show up and show what transit can really do in a city like Birmingham,” Shaw said.

The blue line will travel from that area to Legion Field. The red line will trace the route of the Magic City Connector and travel between the plaza down 20th Street, or World Games Boulevard, and downtown Homewood, making various stops in Five Points South, Vulcan Park and other areas. The green line will include stops at Sloss Furnaces and Avondale Park.

Rick Journey, director of communications for Mayor Randall Woodfin, urged residents and attendees learn about the benefits of the system.

“You don’t have to stress out and say, ‘Oh, we can’t park here. We can’t park there’ . . . figure out how you can park and ride the line,” Journey said.

Jay Kasten, chief operating officer of TWG 2022, said transit solutions like “Ride the Line” could help attract more large-scale events to the city.

“With the World Games being a large international sporting event, this is our audition for more, bigger events,” he said. “We really think that this is a template that can be used for future events as we move forward . . . continuing to develop as an international destination for the city of Birmingham.”

Information about the plan, including a detailed map showing shuttle routes and stops, can be found online at www.twg2022.com/ride.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

