Pastor Mike Jr. to Serve as Judge at World Games Live Talent Auditions

In a search for performers from across the nation to perform at Birmingham’s newest developing attraction, City Walk BHAM, The World Games 2022 (TWG2022) in partnership with LRY Media, launched an open call for all types of talent.

After receiving more than 170 submissions ranging from local jazz bands to people with special needs dance groups, The World Games Birmingham Organizing Committee (BOC) invited 18 groups to audition in front of a panel of judges for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at The World Games Plaza. Only ten groups will move forward and perform live in front of an international audience during The World Games 2022 from July 7-17.

The judging panel features gospel singer and TWG 2022 ceremonies artist Pastor Mike Jr, and Lady K, a Tuskegee-native and top 10 vocalist on season 20 of American Idol.

What: Live musical auditions for The World Games Plaza, featuring a judging panel of Alabama celebrities, including TWG 2022 ceremonies artist Pastor Mike Jr. and Lady K from American Idol.

When: Saturday, May 28 from 12:30-3 p.m. Central Time

Where: Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203

About The World Games 2022

The World Games 2022 Birmingham is the new generation of global sport competition, welcoming elite athletes from all over the world to compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports. Featuring 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries, the international event will unite global fans with the Birmingham community in 25+ venues around the greater metropolitan area. For more information visit TWG2022.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

