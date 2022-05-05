Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents: What advice do you have for graduating college seniors?

KHADEJAH MOORE: “Take your time with your next steps. The transition from college to working can be overwhelming. But know you are not alone, and other people are having the same experiences as you.

ASHTYNN WILEHITTE: “Life is not always what it seems. Sometimes life has a different agenda from what you set and that is completely fine. Always be open to the unexpected.”

MICHEL HANSEN: “Perseverance and persistence are qualities that will get you far. The job may not be what you expected but work hard and enjoy the moments. Savor each moment and work hard.”

KIARA MOSLEY: “Take it one day at a time. Everything is not going to come immediately after graduation, and some things will. It’s about living in the moment and doing your best at whatever you do.”

