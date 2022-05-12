Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham area residents, What was your first job after college?

DRE ANDERSON: “I was fortunate to get a job straight out of college in my current role as a training director for CircusTrix, a franchise of indoor trampoline and recreation park in Tennessee. I graduated from The University of Tennessee in Chattanooga last year with a degree in theater and education.”

CIERRA BUGAJ: “I’m currently in school at The University of Alabama at Birmingham studying anthropology. I plan to graduate in August with hopes to have a job lined up in the forensic anthropology field.”

AMANDA BROOKS: “I graduated last year from The University of Tennessee. I studied communications and theater and received a job working with college students at the university I attended. I had this job along with being a server at a popular restaurant in Tennessee. I was promoted last month to director of student operations.”

MAKALA DOLLAR: “I attended Ole Miss (The University of Mississippi) and graduated last year. I studied accounting and my first job was working as an accountant for a car wash in Mississippi. I was there for 10 months. Now I’m looking to get into grad school to work towards my MBA (master’s in business administration).”

