Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham area residents: What is something that you can cook well or wish you could?

VALERIE MORALES: I wish I knew how to make lasagna really well. My mom makes the best homemade lasagna so when she makes it, I try to observe so one day, hopefully I can make it too.

MJ ANDERSON: I’m from Baton Rouge, Louisiana so I know how to make a lot of different Cajun dishes. My specialty would for sure have to be shrimp and grits because it’s actually really easy to make and so good. I like to add peppers in mine.

ANGEL MORALES: I would like to know how to make lamb chops because they are delicious. But I also want to learn how to make them because they seem like they may be difficult to make, and I love a challenge.

KENDRA DYLE: “I am really good at baking. I’ve been baking cakes on the side for about four years. Desserts are so good and it’s even better if you know how to make them because of course you can make them for yourself at home.”

