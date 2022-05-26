Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What are you looking forward to this summer?

ISCAH WILLIS: “I plan on going to Gulf Shores with the family next month for a simple beach vacay. It’s been a while since we all went to the beach and it’s going to be nice to finally have the sand between our toes and get in the water.”

JAYCE NASH: “I’m really looking forward to the World Games (July 7-17). I have a ticket for Jiu Jitsu and I’m excited to see that in action. I’ve always wanted to watch. Plus, it’ll be nice to see so many people in Birmingham all at one time.”

REBEKAH HUGULEY: “I’m going to stay with my auntie in Savannah, Georgia for the summer. She has a farm and I’m excited to experience that and be with her horses and other animals.”

SKYE BILLIET: “I’m going to Disney World in Orlando in July with my friend’s family. I’ve never been to Disney World before so of course I’m super excited to see what all the hype is about and take a picture in front of the Disney castle.”

