Due to rising temps, Birmingham trash pickup to begin as early as 5:30 a.m. 

Due to rising temperatures, the City of Birmingham’s Public Works crews will start hitting routes as early as 5:30 a.m., beginning Tuesday, June 21. This does not mean crews will hit all routes at 5:30 a.m., but they will start collections at this time and work routes throughout the day.

Birmingham residents should have their household garbage out on the curb the night before their scheduled pick-up date or no later than 5:30 a.m. the morning of their scheduled collection day. Household garbage collection schedules will not change. For residents unsure of when their household garbage collection day is, they should call 311.

This adjusted time, which will be in place from June 21, 2022, until October 2022, is also for bulk trash and recycling.

For the bulk trash and brush collection schedule, please visit www.birminghamal.gov/bulktrash. Recycling is collected the first and third Wednesday of the month.

