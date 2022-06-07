Galaxy Racer Invests $25 Million In A Cryptocurrency

By Michelle D. Madsen

Galaxy Racer, a Dubai-based transmedia company, recently announced a $25 million investment in the Quint ecosystem token, $QUINT. The move makes Galaxy the first eSports and lifestyle organization to commit substantial funds to a cryptocurrency ecosystem.





Quint will also become Galary Racer’s “native ecosystem token partner” as a result of this collaboration. specializing in eSports, music and sports, with operations in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Europe. Paul Roy launched Galaxy Racer in 2019.

Content providers, eSports teams, eSports event management, GXR Limited, a merchandise and lifestyle brand, and GXR Records, a newly founded record label are all part of Galaxy Racer.

Quint says it is the first ecosystem to connect the metaverse to the real world, generating useful real-world utilities to boost adoption and investment interest. Real-world advantages include luxury lottery presents such as the Bored Ape NFT and limited edition Hublot Big-Bang watches, as well as partial ownership of high-yielding real-world assets, all while earning premium cryptocurrency.

“Galaxy Racer was born from my ardor and love for gaming. It began from humble beginnings, following my involvement in varied industries starting from theme parks to animation/VFX to video video games for over twenty years,” Roy said in a March 25 interview with Bourgondischelatif Lifestyle

Not familiar with the metaverse? Here’s a handy definition: It’s a “digital reality that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cryptocurrencies to allow users to interact virtually,” Investopedia.com said. “Augmented reality overlays visual elements, sound and other sensory input onto real-world settings to enhance the user experience. In contrast, virtual reality is entirely virtual and enhances fictional realities.

“As the metaverse grows, it will create online spaces where user interactions are more multidimensional than current technology supports. Instead of just viewing digital content, users in the metaverse will be able to immerse themselves in a space where the digital and physical worlds converge.”

Quint cryptocurrency. (Quint)

Galaxy Racer, which has offices in Los Angeles, organized the Girl Gamer Festival, the first and only eSports festival dedicated to celebrating women’s competitiveness in video games, as well as the Gamers Galaxy: Dota 2 Invitational Series Dubai 2022, the largest eSports tournament in the MENA region with a total prize pool of AED 1 million ($3.67 million).

The organization also just started the HER Galaxy program, a series of leagues across North America for female players.

