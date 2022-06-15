How To Do Business with Birmingham and Jefferson County During TWG2022

BY Sharron Swain

bhamnow.com

During The World Games 2022 Birmingham, many streets around the downtown Jefferson County Courthouse and Birmingham City Hall will be closed to through traffic. That said, both are offering options for services.

City Hall is offering a satellite office because the building will have limited access due to its location within a secure perimeter during the World Games, which takes place July 7-17. City services will continue at City Hall with reduced staff and limited parking because of road restrictions.

The Jefferson County Courthouse will remain open for citizens to transact business. But, if you want to avoid the traffic, you’ve got three options, if you need to do business with the county. They are:

Get it done between now and July 2, when traffic restrictions are put into place for The World Games 2022 Birmingham.

Hop online and take care of it virtually.

Visit a satellite location.

While the Courthouse will remain open for business, here are some other ways you can get things done:

Do your business online

Here’s a list of things you can do online and save yourself the trip:

Renew your car tag

Renew your boat registration

Renew your driver’s license

Pay Traffic Tickets

Order vital records like a copy of your birth certificate, marriage, or divorce paperwork

Apply for a sewer, building or zoning permit

Pay your sewer bill

Pay your property tax or search tax information

Use satellite locations to avoid downtown

Whether you want to renew your car tag, fill out a change of address form or get a driver’s license, you can visit one of these four locations:

Bessemer Courthouse: 1801 3rd Avenue, Bessemer, AL 35020

Center Point: 2651 Center Point Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35215

Hoover: 1901 Hoover Court, Birmingham, AL 35226

Northern Satellite: 651 Main Street, Gardendale, AL 35071

Note: You can only get a learner’s permit at a Trooper Post. Also, if you are moving to Birmingham, you need to go to the Trooper Post to apply for an Alabama Driver License: 908 Bankhead Hwy W, Birmingham AL 35201.

STAR IDs are only available at ALEA Driver License examining offices.

If you have to come downtown, be prepared

Take care of your business now and avoid the July 2-17 window when the restrictions will be in place.

Take a free shuttle + walk to the courthouse. Show paperwork that you have business with the County to get through the barricades.

If you need to do business with Jefferson County, you can—you just need to plan ahead.

City of Birmingham

The City of Birmingham will open a temporary satellite office at 1200 Tuscaloosa Ave. on weekdays from Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 15. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for permits and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for finance.

All permitting applications will be available at the satellite office as well as the following finance operations: business licenses, business taxes, payment of permit fees, and cash management functions. Checks and debit/credit cards are preferred for all payments.

