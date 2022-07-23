After more than two decades of serving Alabama’s Latino community, ¡HICA! has new leadership

After more than two decades of serving Alabama’s Latino community, ¡HICA! has...

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Since 1999, ¡HICA!, the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, has provided voice and support to the state’s immigrant Latino community. The nonprofit agency continues to grow, providing a host of services to more than 5,000 people a year.

This year, ¡HICA! welcomed a new CEO, Carlos Alemán, who succeeded retiring longtime leader Isabel Rubio. Prior to becoming CEO, Alemán was the agency’s chief operating officer, making for a seamless transition.

The Alabama Power Foundation is a longtime support of ¡HICA! and its work. The organization has helped strengthen the economic vitality of the state’s Latino population while providing education and legal services, and community outreach through events like the annual Fiesta festival, which has broadened awareness about the rich traditions and contributions of Latinos to the diverse fabric of Alabama. Learn more about ¡HICA! and the support provided by the Alabama Power Foundation in this video.

