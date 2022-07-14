Alabama Power Announces Rates Will Increase In Monthly Bills

The Birmingham Times

Alabama Power customers will see upcoming changes on their monthly bills this summer. The rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to its rates, according to the company.

Beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $6 a month to cover this higher cost of fuel. Using diverse fuel types and sources has helped dampen the increase – which is lower than the current rate of inflation, the company says.

“We do not make any money from fuel expenses, and remain committed to providing the low-cost, dependable service customers have come to expect,” said Anthony Cook, Communications Specialist for Alabama Power Company.

Customers will also notice a credit on their July bill. The typical customer will receive a one-time credit of around $19. The credit is due to lower than forecasted storm-recovery cost in 2021.

According to Cook, representatives will help customers struggling to pay their bills by:

–Chatting with them online at Alabama Power Customer Support Center.

–Talking to them by phone if they call 800-245-2244, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Central.

–Meeting with them in person at one of our business offices at Alabama Power Find an Office.

–Recommending Payment Assistance Programs.

“For several months, we have been promoting energy savings tips to customers to help them lower their bills,” said Cook.

Customers can also visit Alabama Power’s Warm Weather Tips to help lower their bills, he said.







