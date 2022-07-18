Birmingham’s Pastor Mike Jr. Has Now Won 11 Stellar Awards in Past 3 Years

The Birmingham Times

Pastor Mike Jr., Birmingham native and senior pastor of Rock City Church, won six Stellar Awards this weekend given to the best in gospel music.

Mike McClure Jr., also known as Pastor Mike Jr. and PMJ, won in categories the included Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year, Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year and Album of the Year.

McClure was nominated in a total of eight categories for this year’s Gospel Music Association Stellar Awards.

He has now won 11 Stellar Awards in three years.

“In what world does a kid from Birmingham, Al with no major label, backing, or connections accomplish all this,” said Pastor Mike Jr. on social media. Rock City Birmingham let’s keep showing the world how to trust God and Dream BIG!”

McClure recently charted his third consecutive No. 1 song on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with “Amazing,” an inspirational cover version of the Gnarles Barkley song, “Crazy” which he performed Sunday night during The World Games closing ceremonies in Birmingham’s Protective Stadium as one of the featured artists.

In 2021, McClure was nominated in seven categories and won three Stellar Awards. In 2020, he was nominated in five categories and won his first two Stellar Awards.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

