Marketplace For Small Black Businesses Opens During TWG 2022 

By Nicole S. Daniel

The Birmingham Times

With dozens of The World Games 2022 events in and around the Birmingham metro area, the Civil Rights District Marketplace is being held in the historic Kelly Ingram Park on July 9, 10, 15, and 16.

“We’ve always called Birmingham the Magic City but it seems like lately we have really seen the magic. It’s truly becoming magical,” said Mona Lisa Morris, Deputy Director at Birmingham Business Resource Center (BBRC).

The BBRC is partnering with Mastercard to showcase local businesses in collaboration with the World of Opportunity Vendor Program, a division of The World Games 2022 Birmingham. As countries from across the globe get a taste of the Magic City, and the BBRC is ensuring that visitors also experience Black-owned businesses by launching the Civil Rights District Marketplace.

Having the Marketplace in downtown Birmingham has special significance, said Morris. The area served as nexus for Birmingham’s Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. In this spirit, the marketplace is feature Black-owned businesses, artists, entertainers and more.

“It’s really coming together and it’s a triumph for a city that’s always been played by the Civil Rights movement and its history to now show our progress,” Morris said.

Customers can support local Black-owned businesses by using their Mastercard® and get 20 percent back when they spend $20 or more. More can be found by visiting Support Black-owned Businesses | Mastercard In Solidarity

Some of the Black-owned businesses in the Civil Rights District Marketplace include Encore Rouge; Jolly Cakes; O’My Turkey Legs; Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. and Royaltea.

The Marketplace gives the city additional space for small businesses outside the main marketplace inside Citywalk BHAM.

“The World of Opportunity vendor program, which is a part of The World Games asked the Birmingham Resource Center to host a satellite market to have more vendors showcase and sell their goods and services during the World Games,” said Morris.

The goal was to make sure more Black-owned business had an opportunity to capitalize on the economic impact that’s coming into the city with the estimated half a million people.

For more visit https://mybbrc.biz/civilrightsdistrictmarketplace/

