Power Moves: Rashada LeRoy set the stage for The World Games 2022 in Birmingham

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

When it was announced that Birmingham was going to be the host of The World Games 2022, the organizers knew it would take talent to produce an Olympic-sized event, especially the opening and closing ceremonies. While the organizers may have expected a large, national agency to win the bid, Rashada LeRoy and her agency, LRY Media Group, impressed them. Her multifaceted proposal showcased her passion for the city and incorporated Birmingham’s culture and history.

LeRoy was thrilled to introduce Birmingham to the world through the opening ceremony on July 7. The World Games 2022 opening ceremony was a colorful and inviting celebration of the city and the sports that make up the event.

Titled “Unlocking the Magic: Celebrating the Power of the One,” the ceremony was a tribute to Birmingham’s past, present and future with pageantry, artistry and live performances from Alabama-based entertainers. LeRoy hopes both the opening and closing ceremonies showcase the Magic City’s culture, music and heritage to every participant and visitor.

“This is the biggest opportunity (LRY Media Group) has ever had, and this opens us up to other opportunities. … Our goal is to make sure we can put on the best show possible and represent Birmingham well,” LeRoy said.

Power Moves: Rashada LeRoy of LRY Media from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Though The World Games’ opening and closing ceremonies are the biggest events her company has produced, LeRoy is no stranger to producing large-scale, complex experiences. She and her team have been the go-to agency for events and organizations, such as the Birmingham Freedom Fest in 2019, the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women (NOBEL Women). LeRoy attributes her success and the success of these events to her attention to detail and industry experience.

“The moment you hear about an event or receive an invitation is when the experience and our job start. My goal is to always be looking for ways to make someone’s experience better,” LeRoy said.

LeRoy is excited to see what an event like The World Games means for Birmingham and Alabama as a whole, especially for local, multicultural businesses like her own.

“I want people to know (Birmingham) is not black and white anymore; it is a diverse city. I encourage people to come to Birmingham and learn about the beauty of the Magic City, and The World Games is the perfect time to do that.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

