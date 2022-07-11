Slutty Vegan ATL restaurant to open Birmingham location in a ‘few weeks’

The Birmingham Times

Cult-favorite eatery Slutty Vegan will be opening its Woodlawn location in just a few weeks, according to Abra Barnes, President and Qualifying Broker at Birmingham’s Barnes & Associates.

Barnes, the real estate broker for the property, purchased from REV Birmingham, made the announcement in a recent Facebook post.

Birmingham will be the fourth location for Slutty Vegan ATL, the Atlanta-based restaurant whose comfort-food, plant-based burgers have changed the way people think about vegan food.

Pinky Cole, CEO and Founder of the restaurant has purchased the building in Birmingham’s Woodlawn community for her first location outside the state of Georgia.

“The Woodlawn area is a culturally rich neighborhood that reminded me of my very first location in the West End of ATL,” said Cole. “We specifically wanted to go into food deserts and locations right in the middle of economic and community revitalization. It feels good to be a Black woman in business right now. We are representing Black excellence and will continue to do so as we bring Slutty Vegan to Birmingham.”

REV Birmingham and Woodlawn Foundation help lead revitalization efforts in the Woodlawn business district. Cole’s restaurant will be located on 55th Place, in the heart of Woodlawn’s historic downtown.

“It has truly been an honor to work as the real estate broker on the team that brought the visionary Pinky Cole and Slutty Vegan ATL to the Magic City and the great state of Alabama,” said Barnes. “Pinky understands the power of real estate ownership; it’s a requirement for her when she approaches any new market. By layering ownership with philanthropic work and small business mentorship, she goes into inner city neighborhoods and uses the Slutty Vegan Concepts as a catalyst for revitalization.”

Slutty Vegan’s philanthropic arm is an additional way Cole’s business model is a good fit for Woodlawn.

The Pinky Cole Foundation focuses on empowering generations of color to win in life, financially, and in the pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams.

Cole has counted celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Usher, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, Will Smith, Colin Kaepernick, Tyler Perry, Martin Lawrence and Missy Elliott among The Slutty Vegan’s customers at her Georgia locations.

