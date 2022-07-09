The World Games Day 2 Competitions: Sumo Wrestling, Softball, Air Sports begin

twg2022.com

Three more sports start today (July 9): Sumo wrestling, Softball, and Air Sports with the disciplines Drone Racing and Parachuting Canopy Piloting. And all of the sports held on Friday will be in action again today. In all, 32 sets of gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded today!

Finswimming and Karate conclude their competitions today. In Finswimming at the Crossplex Natatorium, a further 8 classes will compete for medals, 6 Individual and 2 Relay. In Karate at the Bill Battle Coliseum, three women’s and three men’s classes, all at the heavier end of the weight spectrum, will be decided.

Sumo is a 2-day event at the Boutwell Auditorium. Men’s and women’s classes at Heavy, Light and Middleweight will go through to the medal awards today. Softball, at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, has one class – Team Women. The event starts with three days of Preliminary matches, four matches per day.

The Protective Stadium, where the opening ceremony was held, is the venue for the new sport of Drone Racing. This is a 2-day competition, with the Qualification round today. Parachuting Canopy Piloting is a 3-day event at Barber Motorsports Park, each day a full day starting at 8.15.

Archery, DanceSport, Powerlifting and Speed Skating all have medal events today. In Archery at Avondale Park, Target Compound Men, Women and Team all hold their Semi-final and Final rounds. For DanceSport at the Jefferson Complex, it’s the second day of Rock ‘n’ Roll Couple, with 6 couples fighting for the medals. Here also, the Standard Couple discipline goes through its Quarter and Semi-finals and the Final. Elsewhere – at Sloss Furnaces – the exciting new discipline Breaking gets under way, with Preliminary, Quarter and Semi-finals in competitions for both men and women.

Powerlifting, second day of three at the Jefferson Complex, has medal events today in Equipped Heavyweight Men and Women and Equipped Middleweight Men. In Speed Skating at Powell Steam Plant, four sets of medals will be awarded, for two Track Elimination and two Track Sprint classes.

In Bowling at the Jefferson Complex it is the first day of three for Tenpin Doubles, Men and Women. Group matches will determine the top 16 who go forward to the next round. Floorball, Lacrosse and Inline Hockey Team Men all hold Preliminary matches for the second day of three; these determine which countries go forward to the final rounds.

